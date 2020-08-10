Amir khan’s son Junaid to be launched by Aditya Chopra

By Nihad Amani Updated: 10th August 2020 1:20 pm IST
Mumbai: Amir Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. With his hard work and ability to pick right subjects, he has survived in the industry for decades. Moreover, the Bollywood star has often talked about his kids being interested in following his footsteps. While the daughter Ira making her own name and working on projects behind the screen currently, reports suggest that her brother Junaid is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra’s production.

The source close to the development had informed that he was not given a special treatment and considered for the film after auditions.

Junaid, is currently working on his acting skills

While all details about the project are under wraps, Junaid is currently attending his acting workshops daily and is working hard to brush up his acting skills. The report added the source as saying, “The film may or may not be a part of Yash Raj Flims Project 50. It’s all confidential and will be unveiled at the right time.”

