Amit Jhingran takes charge as new CGM for SBI-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amit Jhingran took charge as chief general manager (CGM), State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad circle on Monday.

“Jhingran joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 in Lucknow Circle and has rich experience in all facets of commercial banking such as retail credit, deposit mobilization, international banking operations and branch management,” SBI said in a release.

Prior to his appointment as CGM of Hyderabad Circle, Jhingran was chief executive officer (CEO) of SBI Chicago, USA.

Jingran took over from OP Mishra, who has been promoted to deputy general manager of the bank and appointed to the corporate center in Mumbai as DMD (HR) and circle development officer (CDO).