Amit Sadh: Comfort is boring

Mumbai, Dec 21 : Actor Amit Sadh finds comfort boring, and says he constantly wants to experiment with new genres and characters.

“I want to play characters that challenge me. I constantly tell myself to choose films and characters that help me tap into a different side of me,” said Amit, who has featured in the OTT-released films “Yaara” and “Shakuntala Devi” this year, besides the web series “Avrodh: The Siege Within” and “Breathe: Into The Shadows”. He is now gearing up for the release of the web series “Zidd”.

“There are actually several things. I call it the magic box. They start with five boxes, which are halved in 10 to 20 boxes depending on how complexed and perplexed the character is. Comfort is boring. I want to try my hand at new genres and characters that are completely different from what I have done in the past. I want to be part of films that shape me both as a human being and as an actor. I want to do characters with a never-dying human spirit. Stories of the underdog also fascinate me. But I don’t want to bore the audience with my method,” he added.

Amit found his role in “Shakuntala Devi” particularly interesting, as Ajay Abhay Kumar, who is married to Sanya Malhotra’s character Anupama, daughter of the titular protagonist played by Vidya Balan. Ajay becomes a pivot as well as a victim in the mother-daughter tension played out in the story.

“Seldom is there a nice story of a mother and a daughter, and when they are Shankuntala Devi and Anu it becomes more special. I am always fascinated with real cinema. I was fascinated to be on the sets with so many supremely talented women, including my director, my DOP, and the actors. When this movie came out, my fans made this outing even more special for me and gave it their love. Also, Vidya Balan was in the film and so I was happy to be a part of it,” he said about the film that will air on Sony MAX soon.

