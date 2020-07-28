Amit Sadh gained 14 kilos for his character in ‘Yaara’

Mumbai, July 28 : Actor Amit Sadh has shared how he got into the skin of his character in his upcoming film.

Amit gained 14 kilos for his role in the upcoming film “Yaara” and said that he trained to “bulk up”.

“My friends say that sometimes I’m boring to hang around with when I am prepping for a role, as I’m on a strict diet to get in shape. This time it was the opposite. Although I’m not a huge fan of burgers, pizza, pasta, gyro — well, gyro has a special place in my heart, having lived in New York on a budget. (To me) this was the go-to cheap food. Also, mutton, rice, and dessert after every meal,” the actor revealed.

Amit’s big-binging was necessitated by the fact that he needed to put on a little belly fat for the latter years of his role.

“Apparently, this is what ‘going out and having a fun meal’ looks like for most people, so my friends loved going to lunch and dinner with me. I also trained to bulk up. It was kind of fun and I did enjoy it, but shedding those excess pounds was a challenge,” he added.

“Yaara” also features Shruti Haasan,Vidyut Jammwal, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra. The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film “A Gang Story”. It releases on July 30 on Zee5.

