Amit Sadh: I’ve always been a child of the mountains

Mumbai, Dec 11 : On International Mountain Day on Friday, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh revealed that he has always been a child of the rugged heights.

The actor shared a photograph on his verified Instagram account where he is seen sitting in front of a mountain.

“I’ve always been a child of the mountains. There’s an instant connect which is difficult to express in words. No matter where I’m, working or shooting, the mountains keep calling me & every time I go back to them, it’s never enough. All the people I’ve met in the mountains, what can I say about them. They’re just glorious. You’ll seldom meet people who’re so humble, so welcoming & make you feel at home all the time!” Amit wrote.

“Whenever I have been low and lost in life, I go to the mountains like a mother puts me in a cradle, replenishes me, renews me, gives me a purpose and I come back stronger. It might be #InternationalMountainDay today, but the desire to be in the lap of nature, to protect its pristine environment is always deeply ingrained in my heart. Let us all become a child of the mountains!” he added.

A closer look into the actor’s Instagram account reveals that Amit is extremely fond of mountains.

The actor had shared a photograph from the same mountain on October 13 this year and wrote: “Home !! Peace !! In sync with thought and action !!”

Another photograph shared on August 24 has the caption: “The mountains are calling! ?That time of the year when my heart wishes to be in Ladakh! Somewhere in Spiti, Near Losar.”

Amit is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming web-series “Zidd”. The series casts Amit as Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a Special Forces Officer who was a Kargil hero.

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, “Zidd” also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. The series is slated to release on January 22, 2021.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.