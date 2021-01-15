Amit Sadh ‘salutes brave soldiers’ on Army Day

Mumbai, Jan 15 : Actor Amit Sadh, who plays Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Sengar in an upcoming web series Jeet Ki Zid, offered his best wishes to the brave officers of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Friday.

“Every Indian soldier is a shining example of valor and courage. They are the sole reason that every Indian citizen can sleep peacefully. There is nothing that can even come close to the selfless work our Indian Army does to protect us. I offer my best wishes and salute the brave officers of the Indian army on the occasion of Army Day and I feel honoured to have essayed the role of Major Deependra Singh Sengar in ‘Jeet Ki Zid’,” said Amit.

The series, which also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh, is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

The makers of the show got expert help from Special Forces consultants and mission choreographers Colonel Ashok Galoth and Major Arjun Galoth on the show.

“I am glad I could be part of such a project which shows the dedication and sheer will of the Indian Army. I am glad that the makers of the show reached out to us and took our suggestions to help create this show. It was indeed a fulfilling experience,” said Colonel Ashok Galoth.

Major Arjun Galoth shared that Major Deependra Singh Sengar’s story is not only an “inspiration for us, but for the entire world”, adding: “We have helped the team in our own little way with the basics of our routine, but the actual credit goes to the makers of the show who thought of creating an entire web series on such an inspirational story”.

Jeet Ki Zid is slated to premiere on January 22 on Zee5.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.