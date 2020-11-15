Amit Sadh shares decade old picture of himself

Mumbai, Nov 15 : Actor Amit Sadh posted a throwback picture of himself, which was taken 10 years ago.

Amit posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen standing in a busy lane and looking at the camera dressed in white shirt.

“Just came across this pic from 2010 … a decade so much to thank for and so much still to do a #gratitudealways,” he wrote.

Last month, Amit, who will next be seen in the web series, Zidd, was training rigorously for the project in Manali.

From push-ups to pull-ups, Amit was been engaged in intense workout in Manali, where he was shooting for the show.

Directed by Vishal Manglorkar, the series also stars Amrita Puri.

Amit has had a busy year so far. He impressed the audience with his performances in “Shakuntala Devi”, “Avrodh: The Siege Within” and “Breathe: Into the Shadows”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.