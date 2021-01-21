Amit Sadh: Sitting on a wheelchair no less a challenge

Mumbai, Jan 21 : Actor Amit Sadh says sitting on a wheelchair for his role in the upcoming web series Jeet Ki Zid made him realise the struggle of people who live with such a reality in life.

“Sitting on a wheelchair is no less of a challenge. Being restricted to a chair and having no sense of walking free, is something I could’ve never imagined. You almost become either invisible or way too visible to the sympathetic eyes,” Amit said.

“I cannot imagine the pain people might be going through, but for me sticking to a wheelchair for all that while really made me think of how people struggle around in those. My respect for them has escalated,” he added.

The series Jeet Ki Zid follows the true story of Special Forces officer Major Deep Singh who was left paralysed waist below during the Kargil War, but his relentless attitude helped him bounce back in life. Amit Sadh is cast as the protagonist while Amrita Puri plays his wife.

The series directed by Vishal Mangalorkar also features Sushant Singh, Ali Goni, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Gagan Randhawa.

Jeet Ki Zid drops on Zee5 on January 22.

