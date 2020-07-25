Amit Sadh warns of fake Twitter account posing as his digital team

Posted By News Desk Published: 25th July 2020 3:27 pm IST
amit sadh
Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh has warned of a fake Twitter account that pretends to communicate on his behalf on social media.

The account goes by the name of @Team_AmitSadh. The actor has clarified he is not associated with any such statement and directly communicates with fans from his account.

“Hey, you lovely people! There has been an over pouring of love from you all, and I’m truly touched. But I request you all not to make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it’s not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!” Amit tweeted on Saturday, from his verified account @TheAmitSadh.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a web series based on the Uri surgical strike of September 2016. Titled “Avrodh: The Siege Within”, the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

Source: IANS
