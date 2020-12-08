Amit Sadh: ‘Zidd’ challenged me to go on a creative quest

Mumbai, Dec 8 : Actor Amit Sadh says his forthcoming web-series Zidd challenged him to go on a creative quest and see how he could reinvent his craft.

“Zidd is something that challenged me to go on a creative quest as an actor and see how I could reinvent my craft. I had to resurrect the creative self,” Amit told IANS.

The series casts Amit as a Special Forces Officer who was a Kargil hero.

“In the series, I play Major Deependra Singh Sengar, Special Forces officer who was known as the Kargil war hero. It was an honour to play him,” he wrote.

The series has has been one of his most challenging shoots, Amit stressed, adding: “It has also been an enriching experience, which I am going to treasure always.”

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, the upcoming show Zidd also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. The series is slated to release on January 22, 2021.

