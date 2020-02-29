Amit Shah arrives at Jagannath Temple in Puri to offer prayers

A+ A-

Puri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived at Shree Jagannath Temple to offer prayers. The Home Minister was accompanied by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, also chaired the 24th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Bhubaneswar on Friday and later addressed a public meeting.

The Eastern Zonal Council has states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the meeting.