Amit Shah to attend EZC meet in Odisha on Feb 28

Bhubaneswar :Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 24th Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting here on February 28. Shah’s two-day Odisha visit will begin on February 28.

The delegations from Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand as well as the central officials will attend the EZC meeting, which is meant to improve cooperation and coordination among states.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, reviewed preparations on Thursday. Tripathy asked departments to prepare updates on issues likely to be taken up.

Various inter-state issues relating to development schemes and programmes, including adoption of ‘postage stamp method’ for unified power tariff, disaster resilience infrastructure, rail projects, operation of mines, financial inclusion, grants to panchayats under the 14th Finance Commission, devolution of powers to panchayats, coal royalty, implementation of direct benefit transfer, telecom and internet connectivity, use of Aadhar data base, and timely release of central grants may figure at the meet.