Amit Shah condoles demise of Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of renowned actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said he took the Bengali cinema to new heights.

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

“Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah tweeted.

Source: PTI