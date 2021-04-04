Amit Shah cuts short campaign, returns to Delhi after Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation following the killing of five security personnel in an encounter with Naxals in the state, officials said.

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 4th April 2021 2:56 pm IST
Photo: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cut short his schedule on the last day of campaigning for the final phase of the Assam Assembly elections and returned to the national capital in view of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Naxal attack, informed Union Minister and BJP’s co-in charge for Assam polls, Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

Singh while speaking to ANI, said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cut short his poll campaign in Assam and is returning to Delhi in view of Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. He is returning after addressing one out of three rallies he was supposed to address.”

Shah was scheduled to address three public rallies in Assam today including one each in Sarbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday. “22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh,” said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

16 out of 31 who sustained injuries in the encounter are from CRPF.

