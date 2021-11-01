Amit Shah doing dog-whistle politics, says Owaisi over Namaz remark

New Delhi: Stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is indulging in dog-whistle politics by commenting on Muslims offering Namaz on streets, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned whether the union minister was the home minister of the entire country or just for a particular community.

Speaking to ANI, the MP from Hyderabad said: “Why is the home minister worried if a Muslims offer namaz on the streets for 10-15 minutes. Shah is indulging in dog-whistle politics. I know that the ideology of Amit Shah is of RSS… but he is also the home minister of the country and not of a particular community.”

While addressing a rally in Dehradun on October 30, Home Minister Amit Shah had alleged the Congress party of appeasement politics allowing highways to be closed for namaz.

Meanwhile, Owaisi also trained guns at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks comparing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who worked towards uniting the nation with Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who divided India.

He said, “Indian Muslims rejected Jinnah’s two-nation theory. Yadav should learn history from a knowledgeable historian before commenting on India’s Independence.”

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which is celebrated as ‘National Unity Day’, Yadav was addressing a gathering when he remarked that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah studied in the same institute, where they became barristers and fought for India’s independence.

“Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India’s freedom… It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS),” Yadav had said.