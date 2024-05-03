Amit Shah fake video case: Delhi Police arrests Cong member Arun Reddy

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', the official said.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd May 2024 7:53 pm IST
Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said here.

The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd May 2024 7:53 pm IST

