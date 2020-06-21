Amit Shah greets people on Yoga Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said yoga is a unique gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity.

In a message, Shah said yoga is much more than just a way of keeping one’s body healthy as it is a medium to maintain balance between body and mind, work and thoughts and also between humans and nature.

“Yoga is a unique gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity. The world has adopted yoga now, it received global acceptance due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Shah also appealed to the people to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

Source: PTI