Amit Shah has plans to expand BJP beyond Indian borders: Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb has left everyone confused after disclosing that Amit Shah has plans to establish a government in Nepal and Sri Lanka

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that union home Minister Amit Shah has plans to expand the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) beyond Indian borders and that it will form governments in Nepal and Sri Lanka. His statement was made during a thanksgiving to the Centre for the Budget at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Saturday.

CM Biplab Kumar Deb started by praising Amit Shah’s leadership of the party. “We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal sectary of BJP) said that BJP had formed its government in several states of India. In reply, Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government.” (source-East Mojo).

Deb further said that it was because of Amit Shah that the BJP became the largest political party in the world. Reacting to the statement of Bipal Kumar Deb, Subramaniam Swamy tweeted “Was the CM joking? Or sarcastic? He could not be serious,” questioning the seriousness and integrity of the Tripura CM.

Congress leaders from Tripura, however, hit back at Deb and Amit Shah, accusing them of spreading an “imperialistic” ideology which India has always opposed.

