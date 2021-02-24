Amit Shah in Assam on Thursday, to address two rallies

Guwahati, Feb 24 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Assam on Thursday to attend two religious events and address public gatherings in Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts.

The Home Minister would visit Nagaon district’s Batadrava Than, the birthplace of social reformer and saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, and launch work of a state-funded Rs 188-crore project for its beautification.

Sankardev was a 15th-16th century Assamese saint, scholar, poet, playwright, social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in Assam’s cultural and religious history.

Shah is also likely to join the puja of Pran Prathishta Mahotsav and the yagna of Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Puranigudam in Nagaon.

Assam BJP leader and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, said: “Pleased to share that Hon HM Sri Amit Shah will also join Mangolik Subha Arambhoni of development work of Batadrava Than at Nagaon on his visit on Feb 25. The project is of utmost importance & is much-anticipated.”

Later in the day, Shah will visit the hill district of Karbi Anglong where he will address another public meeting at Dengaon and expected to meet surrendered extremists.

Shah visited Assam on February 11 and January 23, and addressed several public rallies. On February 11, with eye on Assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal, he met influential Koch-Rajbongshi leader ‘Maharaj’ Ananta Rai and spent about an hour at his home in western Assam’s Chirang district.

The Koch-Rajbongshi people, living in Assam and West Bengal, claim to have over 18.5 lakh votes in the two states.

