Amit shah in Mumbai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th September 2022 7:44 am IST
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of AM Naik School on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, at Powai in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Lalbaug cha Raja, the prominent Ganesh mandal, in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @AmitShah MONDAY, SEPT. 5, 2022** Mumbai: Noted director Rohit Shetty meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button