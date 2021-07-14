Amit Shah likely to take part in Huzurabad by-election campaign

Hyderabad: Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah may take part in the Huzurabad by-election campaign, whenever they will be notified.

Telangana unit BJP president Bandi Sanjay had called Shah on Wednesday, to which the latter had asked Sanjay to work hard to ensure the party’s victory in the by-election.

Both Shah and Sanjay discussed the programs being carried out by the BJP as a part of the election campaign. Bandi Sanjay was apparently assured by Shah to take part in the campaign then. The union home minister also enquired about the details of the padyatra being undertaken by Bandi Sanjay from August 9.

The by-election is necessitated by resignation of former health minister Eatala Rajender following allegations of land grabbing levied on him, who also resigned from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to join BJP.