Amit Shah pays tribute to Netaji in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 23 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Guwahati.

Paying floral tributes at the portrait of Bose in Guwahati, the Home Minister said that Netaji was a brilliant student, born patriot, skilled administrator and organiser and a leader with unmatched fighting spirit.

“His courage and valour gave new strength to Indian freedom struggle. He organised the youth power of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. Committed to the Independence movement, he travelled from Kolkata to Germany, which is a reflection of his indomitable courage,” said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya.

He said the entire nation would always remain indebted to Netaji’s valour and unceasing struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, has paid an unprecedented tribute to Netaji by celebrating his birth anniversary as “Parakram Diwas”.

Shah also said that with this inspiration, millions of children would be able to contribute to the development of the country and make the nation ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.