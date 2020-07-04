Amit Shah pays tributes to Vivekananda

By Qayam Published: July 04, 2020, 3:21 pm IST
Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Saturday and said the great thinker not only reinforced the spirit of nationalism in the country, but also enriched the whole world with the ethos of Indian culture.

He also said the relevance of Vivekananda’s thoughts on education, universal brotherhood and self-awakening continues to remain unbroken even today.

“Swami Vivekananda was a patriotic saint, a great thinker and an exemplary orator who not only reinforced the spirit of nationalism in India but also enriched the whole world with the ethos of Indian culture,” a home ministry statement quoted Shah as saying.

The home minister said Vivekananda had great faith in the abilities of the country’s youth and believed that only youngsters could provide the right direction and empower the nation in the times to come.

“Even today, Vivekananda ji’s principles and his ideals continue to inspire the youth towards the service of the nation. I bow before him on his punyatithi,” he said.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. He passed away on July 4, 1902.

Source: PTI
