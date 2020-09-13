Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS after breathing issues

Published: 13th September 2020

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on late Saturday night was re-admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi afrter he complained of breathing issues.

Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS on August 31 after undergoing an extended post-Covid treatment.

According to the sources said he has been experiencing breathing issues post his recovery from Covid-19.

Amit Shah tested positive for the novel coronavirus on August 2 and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. After recovering, he tested negative on August 14 and was in home isolation.

