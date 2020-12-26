Amit Shah reviews law and order situation in Assam

New Delhi, Dec 26 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in Assam during his two-day visit to the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Shah reviewed the law and order situation while chairing a high-level meeting attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior government officials.

Shah took the meeting after the launch of some development schemes for Assam earlier in the day, saying the state has embarked on a journey of peace and development.

Earlier in the day, Shah distributed financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaishnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme in Guwahati.

At the event, the Home Minister also laid foundation stones for the development of ‘Batadrava Than’ as cultural and tourist destinations, the New Medical College in Guwahati (the second medical college in the city) and nine law colleges to be set up across Assam.

