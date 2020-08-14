Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19

By Tanveer Published: 14th August 2020 5:39 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

Shah was tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was under treatment in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

The minister in a tweet thanked all those who wished for his recovery.
“Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” he said.

“I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who helped me in fighting Corona infection and who are treating me,” he added.

