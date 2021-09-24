Amit Shah to address cooperative members on Sep 25

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address India’s first cooperative conference on September 25 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

Shah will be addressing more than 2,000 cooperative members from across the country in person and scores of others from all over the world who will join the programme virtually in the first of its kind cooperative conference.

Minister of State for Cooperation, B.L. Verma, and the President of International Cooperative Alliance (Global), Ariel Guarco, will also be present in the programme.

Recently, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Cooperation was formed with Shah as the minister.

The core mantra of the ministry is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).