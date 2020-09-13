Amit Shah to address countrymen on Hindi Diwas

By Tanveer Updated: 13th September 2020 7:57 pm IST
Amit shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14. (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas (September 14, 2020), which will be broadcast on Doordarshan’s National Channel at 10.30 am,” read a release by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On 14 September 1949, Hindi was given the status of official language by the Constituent Assembly, on the occasion of which Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14.

According to MHA, Rajbhasha Kirti and Rajbhasha Gaurav awards are being given by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for outstanding work in Central Government Offices/Ministries/Undertakings/Banks etc on this important occasion.

READ:  Viral Pics: Is Ali Zafar working on Pakistani version of 'Ertugrul'?

MHA said that the awards for Hindi Diwas have already been announced.
“Hindi Diwas celebrations are not being held this year due to the odd circumstances arising out of COVID-19,” the ministry.

Categories
Top Stories
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close