Amit Shah to address rally in Nanded as BJP rolls out special outreach drive

Aurangabad: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address a first rally in Maharashtra under the party’s special month-long campaign in Nanded city on June 10, a senior leader said on Tuesday.

Nanded is the home turf of Congress veteran and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Shah’s program is part of the month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies to mark the completion of nine years of Modi government in office, Nanded MP Prataprao Chikhalikar told PTI.

“Shah will come to Nanded from Gujarat on Saturday. He will address the rally in Abchalnagar ground in the city. From Nanded, he will fly to Delhi,” the BJP leader said.

Notably, Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier addressed a public meeting in Nanded. On May 19, he attended the BRS cadres’ training programme in the city and announced a month-long programme to expand the BRS network in over 45,000 villages in Maharashtra.

Nanded, the second largest city in the Marathwada region, is one of the holy pilgrimage centres for Sikhs as Guru Gobind Singh had spent his last days in Nanded and passed his guruship to Guru Granth Sahib before his death.