Amit Shah to attend two BJP events in Bihar on April 2

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Bihar on April 1 to participate in two BJP events, newly-appointed state President Samrat Chaudhary said on Thursday.

Shah will attend two events in Sasaram and Nawada districts on April 2 with the aim of strengthening the party structure in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024.

“Amit Shah will come to Patna on April 1. He will stay the night and go to Sasaram city in Rohtas district the next day. After that event, he will also go to Nawada as well. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, his visit is important and it will give fresh energy to the BJP workers,” Chaudhary said.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, this is Amit Shah’s fifth visit to Bihar.

“We are preparing a plan to win all 40 seats. The visit of the Home Minister is related to it. He will come from time to time and assess the situation,” Chaudhary said.

“We are organising an event to celebrate Emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary in Sasaram. Amit Shah is coming here to participate in this event. We are expecting a large number of people to come to the event,” he said.

Chaudhary also slammed Chief Minster Nitish Kumar for taking credit for making a convention hall in the name of the Emperor in Patna.

“I want to say that the Emperor Ashoka Convention Hall was constructed due to the BJP. We have planned to construct a Samrat Ashok convention hall in every district headquarter but when Nitish Kumar separated from us, he changed the name. Whatever he said on Samrat Ashok was absolutely false,” he claimed.