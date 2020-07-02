Amit Shah to chair meeting with CMs over COVID-19 situation

By Qayam Published: July 02, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Thursday via video conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 4:30 pm.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shah chaired a meeting with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other top officials regarding the COVID-19 situation in his office.

India’s COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Source: ANI
