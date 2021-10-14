Amit Shah to lay foundation National Forensic Sciences University in Goa

14th October 2021
Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Goa on Thursday, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), the state government said.

He will also hold a meeting with the leaders of the ruling in the state, where Assembly polls are due in February next year, a party leader said.

Shah will lay the foundation stone of the NFSU at Dharbandora in South Goa at 1 pm. After that, he will address a public meeting, the government said on Wednesday.

He will later inaugurate the Transit Building for NFSU at Curti, Ponda, it added.

In the second half of the day, the minister will address BJP workers at Taleigao village, following which he is set to hold a meeting with the leaders at a resort, the senior party leader said.

