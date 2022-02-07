Amit Shah to make statement on ‘firing on Owaisi’s convoy’ in Parliament today

Minister is expected to make statement both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Minister is expected to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at around 10.30 am today and will reiterate the same in Lok Sabha at around 4.00 pm.

Notably, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for campaigning.

Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

