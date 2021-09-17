Amit Shah to visit Jabalpur on Saturday

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 17th September 2021 7:39 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday where he will take part in various organisational programmes, the party said.

During his visit, Shah will pay floral tributes at the statue of King Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah, BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Shah will formally launch the Ujjawala 2.0 scheme and address an event to honour tribal heroes under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, it said.

He will also interact with the BJP’s booth workers during his visit, it added.

