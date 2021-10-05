Amit Shah to visit Jammu & Kashmir from October 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir later in October, sources said here on Tuesday.



They said Shah’s visit to Jammu & Kashmir is a major part of the Union government’s outreach programme wherein he will be visiting both Jammu and Kashmir regions from October 23-25.



During his three-day tour, he will review the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir with the Union Territory’s administration, police and security forces as well as the ongoing development of the Central government-funded projects there.



Shah, who will be visiting the Union Territory for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370, will announce more development projects. He will also meet people’s delegations, officials said.



Under the Central government’s ongoing outreach programme, nearly 70 Union Ministers are expected to visit the Union Territory and many of them have already visited there while visits by several others are in the pipeline.



The Union government has sanctioned a development package of Rs 80,000 crore for Jammu & Kashmir for the execution of various developmental schemes in January 2020.



Under this package, many Central government schemes have been executed with effective implementation of various other schemes as also to restart long-pending projects.



The officials said an important objective of such a special public outreach programme was to take more than fifty central schemes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to equal opportunities for educational and economic development, employment creation and industrial development in the new Union Territory.