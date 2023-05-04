Amit Shah trying to incite violence, charges Mallikarjun Kharge

Raichur: Congress President Mallikarjun KhargeMallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement that if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka, the state would be affected by riots.

“Amit Shah is delivering provocative speeches and trying to incite violence,” he said at a rally in Raichur.

“People of Karnataka are peace-loving and have faith in principles of Buddha and Basava. Amit Shah says there will be riots if Congress comes to power. Why? The Congress has ruled 60 to 70 years. Where have the riots happened? Amit Shah is now trying to provoke people.

“There is a history of violence, rioting in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. But, people of Karnataka are peace loving,” he said.

“The CCTVs have to be fixed at hyper-sensitive booths. People will know who is trying to be violent,” Kharge said, adding that he will write a letter in this regard to the Election Commission..

Noting that the Election Commission has issued a notice to his son Priyank Kharge, he asserted that his son was “not a person to get scared. He is a courageous man. He is living for principles and ideology”. Priyank Kharge was issued notice for calling PM Narendra Modi as “nalayak beta”.

“If you get scared a little, BJP will scare you completely. BJP people will create violence intentionally. Look at how the Prime Minister is wandering all areas to defeat legislators. See and imagine how he had lost hope. In their regime, the poor are becoming poorer. Rich are getting richer. If this gap has to be removed, Congress will have to come to power,” Kharge maintained.