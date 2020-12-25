Amit Shah wishes people on Christmas

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished everyone on the occasion of Christmas and expressed hope that the festival will enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in society.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festival enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in society,” he was quoted in a tweet of the home minister’s office.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas said the life and principles of Jesus Christ gives strength to millions across the world.

