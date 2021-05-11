Amitabh Bachchan adopts 2 children; but does not want to show it off on social media

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been facing backlash from the netizens who alleged that he has not contributed towards COVID-19 relief funds in India. Upset over constant trolls and the distasteful comments, the actor, took to his blog and shared that he ‘believes in doing charity rather than speaking about it’.

Big B also revealed that he has adopted two children who have lost both parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan further said that the contributions that his family had made in the past few years has always been kept under the wraps, with no social media show-off saying that “only the receiver knew and that was the end ..”

“Yes I do charity, but have ever believed it to be done, than spoken of… it is embarrassing, in too great a self-consciousness… of one that has ever felt shy of public presence despite the profession – one that has to find its usp in public domains is relevant today for me,” he wrote.

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about children who have lost both parents in the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that he had adopted two and will be putting them in an orphanage on Hyderabad. He said, “Young children .. orphaned by the sudden death of the parents, left in oblivion… have adopted 2 and shall be put in an orphanage in Hyderabad .. their study board and lodging free till they finish School… from the 1st to the 10th… and if they turn out bright to provide them with free upper education… and more, as and when the means are affordable… “

He further went on to reveal the long list of the donations he and his family made during the past few years without disclosing the actual amount. Big B also listed down his COVID-19 efforts.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has donated INR 2 crore and oxygen cylinders from abroad for the facility to Delhi’s Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care centre.