Amitabh Bachchan apologises to a female fan on Twitter, here’s why

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and often posts interesting thoughts and poems on Twitter. From sharing old family photos to film updates and from posting memes to heartfelt poems, the actor makes sure to entertain and keep his fans updated.

Recently Amitabh Bachchan shared a poem in Hindi about brewing a special ‘tea’ with ingredients such as happiness, imagination and laughter on Twitter. However, he later apologized the writer as he forgot to credit her.

T 3765 – "थोड़ा पानी रंज का उबालिये

खूब सारा दूध ख़ुशियों का

*थोड़ी पत्तियां ख़यालों की..*" …more ..



this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted ..

apologies 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6YAOKXdIxe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

A woman named Tisha Agarwal, claiming to be the original writer of the poem commented on Bachchan’s post in Hindi saying that while she is honoured to see her poem on the actor’s timeline, she wished she was credited for it.

Amitabh Bachchan apologised her saying, “this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal, I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted, apologies.”

सर आपकी वॉल पर मेरी पंक्तियां आना मेरे लिये सौभाग्य है।

मेरी खुशी और गर्व दुगुना हो जाता अगर आपकी वॉल पर मेरा नाम होता❤️🙏

आपके जवाब की आशा में🙏 pic.twitter.com/ycKOjtWQCt — Tisha Agarwal (@TishaAgarwal14) December 24, 2020

She further replied to Bachchan and said, “Want your love not your apology.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulaabo Sitaabo which was as an OTT release. He has a set of flicks in 2021 including “Chehre”, Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, Ajay Devgn’s “Mayday” and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.