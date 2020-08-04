Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude after testing negative for COVID

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and expressed his gratitude to the almighty, parents, and to all his near and dear ones, and fans for their support and prayers after testing negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The news of Bachchan’s family contracting COVID-19 had left scores of his followers, and celebrities from all the quarters of the industry in major concern, triggering an outpouring of recovery well wishes, and messages.

On Sunday the ‘Sholay’ actor, who has been updating his fans about the health since he was admitted, said that he tested negative for COVID-19 and was going home.

“I am back home in solitary quarantine,” he tweeted.

T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day .

Excellent care and nursing

In the tweet, the 77-year-old actor also mentioned and gave credits to the “excellent care and nursing” at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where had been admitted along with son Abhishek Bachchan on July 11, after testing positive for the virus.

Though senior Bachchan is returning home, the ‘Guru’ actor still remains positive for the virus and shall be staying back at the hospital, as per Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet on Sunday.

Bachchan family

Besides the father-son duo, the other members of Bachchan family — Big B’s daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya were also tested COVID-19 positive on July 12.

However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus.

