Amitabh Bachchan gave Siasat TV as option in KBC

Hyderabad: The “Siasat media-House” is globally known for its national and journalistic services. In yet another proof of its increasing popularity, the Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s well-known quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC) gave Siasat TV as an option in its popular quiz program.

The services of “Siyasat” have been acknowledged in the past by various well-known institutions, organizations, and personalities.

In order to keep up with the demands of the modern media, “Siasat TV” was launched. During the KBC program today, Amitabh Bacchan has given Siasat TV as an option for an answer to a 9-year-old Nodiya Agarwal.

The eleventh question of the program was: In 2021 the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV were merged and a new channel was launched. What is the name of that new channel? Option: (A) Loktantra TV. (B) Siyasat TV (C) Rajniti TV (D) Sansad TV.

The contestant Agarwal took the opinion of the experts to give the correct answer and won Rs.16.40 lakhs and decided to quit the program. Agarwal came from Madhya Pradesh.

Amitabh Bachchan’s giving Siasat TV as an option in his popular quiz program is a clear indication of the popularity of Siasat TV.

In the past, the Hindi film industry’s thespian Dilip Kumar also spoke highly about the journalistic, social, and welfare activities of Siasat.

In Akshay Kumar’s Hindi film “Aa ab Laut chalen” , the character of Kader Khan was shown reading Siasat Urdu daily.

The services rendered by Siasat daily in its 75-year long journey to connect Urdu with technology in order to fulfill the demands of the modern age is being acknowledged in every quarter.

Siasat daily under its Editor Zahid Ali Khan was the first which introduce “in page Urdu software” in Urdu journalism.

Due to the endeavours of Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and the News Editor Aamir Ali Khan, Siasat Urdu Daily has got the distinction of being the first Urdu epaper in the world which was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

In order to keep pace with the modern time Amir Ali Khan has launched Siyasat TV on August 15, 2018. In a short span of time, Siasat TV is being watched on Hathway cable, online, and on different other platforms.

Audiences of Siasat tv around the world praise the authenticity of the news and its unique presentation through their comments.

Amitabh Bachchan’s offering Siasat TV as an option in his popular KBC is a clear indication of Siasat TV’s wider reach and popularity among its audience.