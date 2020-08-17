Amitabh Bachchan gives English tutorials on social media

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 2:35 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan gives English tutorials on social media

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan seems to be in the mood to give English tutorial on social media lately.

Big B took to Instagram and wrote: “You think English is easy?? 1) The bandage was *wound* around the *wound*. 2) The farm was used to *produce produce*. 3) The dump was so full that it had to *refuse* more *refuse*. 4) We must *polish* the *Polish* furniture.. He could *lead* if he would get the *lead* out.”– ef JJ”

READ:  J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC

Recently, the actor stepped out of his home for the first time after recovering from Covid-19 to replant a Gulmohar tree in memory of his mother, Teji Bachchan.

“This large ‘gulmohar’ tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot!” he has written alongside the picture.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Jagan tells Modi how Andhra kept Covid mortality rate low
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close