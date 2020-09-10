Amitabh Bachchan is back to work, shares pictures

The legendary actor is currently shooting for his much-loved television quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' and has been sharing pictures from the set on social media platforms.

By Mansoor Published: 10th September 2020 2:52 pm IST
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, don't require aggressive treatment: hospital sources

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, weeks after recovering from COVID-19, is back to shooting and is cautiously following all the necessary precautionary measures.

The legendary actor is currently shooting for his much-loved television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati,’ and has been sharing pictures from the set on social media platforms.

Bachchan who is shooting for the 12th season of the famous show took to Twitter during the wee hours of Thursday and shared a collage of his pictures from the show’s set.

The picture features crew members of the show clad in PPE Kits, masks, gloves, and shields as they give some final touch-ups to the superstar.

READ:  Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens for devotees

Alongside the pictures, the ‘Sholay‘ actor tweeted: “be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution ..”

On August 24, announcing the beginning of the shooting for the new season of his show, Bachchan wrote: “It’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati‘ is loved by fans of the superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 11 seasons with the 12th edition being in the production stage at present.

READ:  Portuguese motorcycle racer Oliveira gets engage to his step-sister
Source: ANI
Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close