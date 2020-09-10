Amitabh Bachchan is back to work, shares pictures

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, weeks after recovering from COVID-19, is back to shooting and is cautiously following all the necessary precautionary measures.

The legendary actor is currently shooting for his much-loved television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati,’ and has been sharing pictures from the set on social media platforms.

Bachchan who is shooting for the 12th season of the famous show took to Twitter during the wee hours of Thursday and shared a collage of his pictures from the show’s set.

The picture features crew members of the show clad in PPE Kits, masks, gloves, and shields as they give some final touch-ups to the superstar.

Alongside the pictures, the ‘Sholay‘ actor tweeted: “be safe .. be in precaution .. at work and in caution ..”

On August 24, announcing the beginning of the shooting for the new season of his show, Bachchan wrote: “It’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati‘ is loved by fans of the superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 11 seasons with the 12th edition being in the production stage at present.

Source: ANI