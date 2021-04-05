Amitabh Bachchan replaces Rishi Kapoor in Deepika Padukone starrer ‘The Intern’

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone has now announced that the Hindi adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ will see her and Amitabh Bachchan coming together for the remake.

Originally the film was announced with Rishi Kapoor but with his unfortunate demise now Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in with Deepika.

Deepika made the announcement on Monday. Sharing a poster for the film, a remake of the Hollywood hit by the same name, she wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!💛 Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.”

The Intern is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead parts. The 2015 movie, directed by Nancy Meyers, had mostly received positive reviews upon its release. Now it remains to be seen whether Senior Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be able to recreate the magic of the original.