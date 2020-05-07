Amitabh Bachchan shares granddaughter Navya’s graduation day video

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan explained how granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s graduation day was celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, the actor shared the information that his granddaughter has completed her graduation from the college in New York.

Travel, graduation ceremony cancelled: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that due to coronavirus, the travelling and also the graduation ceremony has been cancelled.

“But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion. such a positive happy attitude,” the 77-year-old actor tweeted.

T 3523 – Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..

But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude . pic.twitter.com/5NsU1sDLr6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

He also shared a slow-motion video of Navya. In another post, he shared pictures of Navya in her graduation “impromptu gown and cap,” posing along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

T 3523 – Pics ! pic.twitter.com/Zmnjd9VYGj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

Shweta Bachchan

On the other hand, revealing more details, Shweta Bachchan shared a photo and wrote, “Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)”.

Abhishek Bachchan

Congratulating Navya, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice…. Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman… Wait, strike that. Not “we”, “I”!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting 😉). God bless you! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world”.

