Amitabh Bachchan shares his work schedule

News Desk 1Published: 10th October 2020 5:14 pm IST

Mumbai, Oct 10 : Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared his busy work schedule with fans on social media.

Big B posted an Instagram picture from a recording studio, where he is seen sitting in front of a mic and looking at a screen. He wears a tracksuit and a face mask.

“At work .. KBC from 9 am to 9 pm .. and after that here at recording ..” he wrote alongside the image.

The veteran, who turns 78 on Sunday, is all set to star in a new multi-lingual mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as “Mahanati”, “Agni Parvatam” and “Indra”.

READ:  Temple priest burnt alive: Guilty won't be spared, says CM Gehlot

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films “Aarakshan” and “Piku”.

Big B’s other upcoming projects are Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 10th October 2020 5:14 pm IST
Back to top button