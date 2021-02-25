Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Chehre’ makers remove Rhea Chakraborty from the movie

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was trying to bounce back in her career after going through a traumatic year post Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, has been snubbed once again. The makers of the upcoming film ‘Chehre’ released a new poster on Wednesday.

The poster features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Bengali actor Dhritiman Chatterjee. Television actress Krystal D’Souza can also be seen in the poster. However, Rhea Chakraborty was completely missing from the poster and the announcements. Instead, the fans got to see Krystle on the poster, leaving everyone curious whether she has replaced Rhea.

The ‘Jalebi’ actress had even revealed her look from ‘Chehre’ two years ago on social media. Take a look at it.

According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been blocked from the movie after her controversial phase last year. This has certainly come as a big blow to her plans to quietly make a comeback to cinema this year.

Rhea was surrounded by controversies last year after the demise of late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was in the negative limelight for months during the case. There were also reports of several filmmakers dropping her from the projects.

Speaking about the decision of Chehre makers to drop her from the movie, a close friend of actress tol Bollywood Hungama, “Not even in her wildest dream had Rhea anticipated this snub. After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to the reality. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems.”

However, the official confirmation is still awaited.