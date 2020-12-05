Amjad Ali Khan, sons to join Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani for virtual charity concert

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash will join international artistes including Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani and Drew Carey for a virtual concert for charity.

Other artistes at the gala are Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney and Steven Van Zandt. They will perform at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid charity concert. The fourth annual charity concert will be held virtually on December 12.

Talking about the music event, Amjad Ali Khan said: “It’s a great honour to perform for a platform to raise funds and awareness for the still urgent and significant needs of returning soldiers. Through the establishment of VetsAid and its annual benefit concert we offer our love through music.”

Amaan added: “Music is the greatest wealth we have and it is always a pleasure to share it with the world. I also hope for peace and oneness to prevail with kinder and happier times ahead for the world.”

Ayaan stated: “The initiative plans to directly support a variety of established and tested veterans-based charities, namely those with a proven track-record that take care to provide complete and holistic care for veterans and their families, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. We pray that the planet heals soon.”

According to Walsh, the veteran community suffers from “increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times”.

“During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable. I’m proud of this tradition we have built and I can’t think of a better way to remember and honour the men and women who have served our country than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.