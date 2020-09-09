Amjadullah Khan lashes out at MIM and United Muslim Forum

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tahreek spokesman Amjadullah Khan Khalid appealed Muslim organisations and members of United Muslim Forum to identify the real face of TRS at least now after TRS led government has passed resolution to confer Bharat Ratna to P V Narasimha Rao.

In a statement Amjadullah Khan Khalid said that United Muslim Forum needs to self introspect because the Forum and its members had appealed voters to vote for TRS in assembly and parliament. Now the TRS government is giving award to PV Narasimha Rao who is responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid.

MBT spokesman asked the supporters of TRS to show their religious conscience at least now and drift apart from TRS and prove that Babri Masjid is dearer to them than KCR’s appeasement.

Amjadullah Khan accused Owaisi brothers and MIM of fooling Muslims for personal gains. He alleged that boycott of assembly was nothing but a drama.

He said the world knows that PV Narasimha Rao had a role in demolition of Babri Masjid and he harmed Muslims by bringing laws such as TADA and POTA. Calling the boycott of resolution by MIM as ridiculous Mr Khan said the party while boycotting the resolution continues to support TRS government which passes resolution. Accusing MIM of doing show off politics Mr Khan said Asad Owaisi should break alliance with TRS.

Source: Siasat news