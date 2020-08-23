Ammy Virk’s new song ‘Regret’ is all about modern love

By News Desk 1 Updated: 23rd August 2020 12:53 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 23 : Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has come up with a new song, titled “Regret”.

Composed by Goldboy and lyrics penned by Simar Doraha, the romantic track describes the different facets of modern love.

“We dedicate ‘Regret’ to youngsters and their perception of love. It was a great experience making this song that has a millennial appeal. I hope that it touches everyone’s hearts.

“Often, it so happens that we are unable to convey our emotions when we are in a relationship. The lack of communication eventually leads to regret on the part of both the partners. ‘Regret’ is a very relevant song that will leave an impression on all of us,” Ammy shared.

The music video of “Regret” features Ammy along with Nikkesha who plays the former’s love interest.

On the acting front, Ammy is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan’s sports drama “’83” and the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride of India”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

